Swasika Vijay, who gained popularity for playing the titular role in the popular Malayalam television series Seetha, recently got married to Prem Jacob. The couple tied the knot in dreamy beach wedding ceremony on January 24 in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. The pictures from the event was shared by them on their social media handles.

Swasika Vijay-Prem Jacob first wedding photos out

Swasika shared sneak peeks from her wedding ceremony on her Instagram handle on Wednesday. The actress wore a Kanjeevaram saree for her big day, which she paired with a sheer matching blouse and a scallop dupatta. She accessorised her ensemble with matching earrings, a maang teeka, and a chunky choker necklace.

Her appearance was further enhanced by dewy sheen makeup, soft eyes, defined brows, and sheer pink lips. Her hair was arranged in a low bun and adorned with gajra. Prem, on the other hand, sported a printed cream-hued sherwani.

On-screen chemistry blossoms into real-life romance

Swasika Vijay and Prem Jacob first worked together in the soap opera Manam Pole Mangalyam, which aired from 2020 to 2022. The duo who shared on-screen chemistry tied the knot on January 24th and will throw a reception party for their close friends and family on January 27th in Kochi.

Apart from their on-screen collaboration, Swasika and Prem have fostered a close friendship off-camera. Social media platforms showcase their camaraderie through shared photos, videos, and dance reels, some of which have gained viral attention. Originating from Moovattupuzha in the Ernakulam district, Swasika, and Prem, hailing from Thiruvananthapuram, bring a blend of talent and friendship to their relationship.