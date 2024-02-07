Advertisement

Govind Padmasoorya got married to actress Gopika Anil today, January 28 in the presence of their family and friends. The couple tied the knot in a traditional Hindu ceremony at Sree Vadakkumnathan Temple, Kerala and shared the photos on their social media handles. However, it was Pearle Manney's congratulatory post that grabbed our attention.

First, let's take a look at the dreamy wedding photos of Govind Padmasoorya and Gopika Anil

The newlyweds shared the photo on Instagram in which they can be seen happily posing for the camera. For the wedding, the couple wore a traditional ensemble - Govind was seen in a mundu, while Gopika wore a white saree with golden borders. The actress paired the saree with traditional gold jewellery.

Sharing the photos, he wrote, "In the abode of Sri Vadakkumnathan!"

Pearle Maaney's quirky congratulatory post for newlyweds

Pearle, who welcomed her second daughter earlier this month, couldn't make it to the ceremony, but the actress made sure that she was present with them in essence. The actress shared a photoshopped image of herself with the newlyweds and wrote a quirky caption.

Congratulating the couple, she wrote, "Wishing You Both a Happy Married Life. I’m Glad I could make it to the wedding just a few days after having a baby… well that’s friendship da… also I know haters will say this is Photoshopped… I don’t care okay but I’m sorry that I cudnt wear A saree.." She concluded her note by writing, "Dear @gops_gopikaanil get ready for a fun Roller and Coaster Life with @padmasoorya ! rest I’ll tell you when I meet you in person! PS: You both better come visit me soon."

On January 14, the actress shared the first image of the newborn and penned a long note. An excerpt from the note read, "After 9 long months… we finally met each other…. This is me holding her for the first time. Her soft skin and her little heartbeats will always be remembered as one of my most precious moments… happy tears were shed and today I am a proud mother of one more baby Girl."

The Ludo actress is married to Srinish Aravind and together they also have a two-year-old daughter Nila Srinish.

