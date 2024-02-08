English
Updated January 16th, 2024 at 21:08 IST

Malayalam Sequels To Look Forward in 2024-25: L2 Empuraan To Romancham

The Malayalam film industry has more sequels to look forward to in the coming years. Check out the list of movies and web series here.

Republic Entertainment Desk
L2 Empuraan
L2 Empuraan | Image:Instagram/therealprithvi
Amid the commercial success of Midhun Manuel Thomas’ Abraham Ozler featuring Jayaram, talks about a potential sequel have already begun. Jayaram's confirmation of a sequel added with the film's gripping conclusion, has raised the expectations of Malayali audiences for Abraham Ozler's next investigative venture.

Abraham Ozler poster | Image: IMDb

Malayalam sequels to look forward

Other than  Abraham Ozler, fans of Neru are also anticipating the possibility of a sequel. On a broader scale, the Malayalam film industry has more sequels that one must surely look forward to.

Empuraan

In this one, Mohanlal will reprise his role as Stephen Nedumpally, aka Khureshi Abram. Serving as a sequel to Lucifer, this action thriller is directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and promises to delve into the protagonist's past and present. The film is expected to feature actors from different film industries, including key cast members from the prequel like Manju Warrier, Prithviraj, and Tovino Thomas.

Adi Kapyare Kootamani

Discussions about the sequel to this comedy film have been circulating for long. The sequel is expected to unveil more details about the ghost glimpsed in the prequel and might shed light on the lives of the characters delivering another dose of spontaneous humour.

Anjaam Pathiraa

This Midhun Manuel Thomas' film set new standards for Malayalam crime thrillers and the sequel tentatively titled Aaram Pathiraa is eagerly anticipated. Audiences are eager to witness if police criminologist Dr. Anwar Hussain's next case will surpass the intensity of the first with expectations of more real-life inspired cases.

Romancham

Set in 2007, Romancham revolves around roommates who, out of boredom, play an Ouija board in Bengaluru. The unexpected events that follow become a setup for a potential sequel, leaving the audience intrigued about the existence of Anamika and the unanswered questions from the first film.

Romancham | Image: IMDb

Minnal Murali

The buzz around the sequel to Minnal Murali has not only captured the interest of Malayalis but also garnered attention from movie buffs worldwide. The direct OTT release of the original film during the pandemic fueled its popularity and fans are curious about the further adventures of Jaison, aka Minnal Murali, and whether he will continue to combat evil forces.

Published January 16th, 2024 at 21:08 IST

