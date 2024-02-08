Malayalam star Siju Wilson injures his nose on film sets, shares video with a long note

Advertisement

Siju Wilson, who is filming for his next project in Kannur, got injured while performing an action stunt. On Tuesday, the actor took to his social media handle to share a video showcasing his injury. Despite the injury, the actor considers the action sequences the best part of the film and thanked stunt director Silva for the choreography.

Siju Wilson injures his nose

Siju Wilson got a nose injury while shooting an action scene. Taking to Instagram, the actor posted a video in which he could be seen talking to the action director as a crew member is applying an icepack to his bruised nose. He also penned a long note expressing his love for the action sequences. He started his note by writing, "I love to do the fighting sequences in my movies as I feel it's one of the best parts of the films and I truly enjoy it. At times I do get hurt but I lift myself coz pain is also a part of it."

He signed off by writing, "Never stop taking risks. Just keep reaching for new heights" and thanked Silva for a "great fight choreography".

What more do we know about Suji's untitled project?

Helmed by Jagan Shaji, the makers have kept the details of the film under wraps and promised to announce the title soon. Reports are rife that the film is an investigative thriller starring Siju as a sub-inspector named Binu Lal. It will star Renji Panicker, Kavya Shetty, and Gowri Nanda in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Siju was last seen in the 2022 film Gold. starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Nayanthara in the lead roles. The film received mixed-to-negative reviews from critics and became a box-office bomb.