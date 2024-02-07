Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 21:46 IST

Mammootty Defies Ageing In Viral Photo From Dubai Event, Netizens React

Mammootty, who will be seen in the horror film Bramayugam next, looked young and charismatic as he attended a marriage in Dubai, dressed in formals.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Mammootty
Mammootty | Image:X
Mammootty seems to be literally defying ageing. A photo of the Malayalam has from an event in Dubai has been going viral on social media with fans of Mammuka gushing over his age-defiant looks. The actor, who will be seen in the horror film Bramayugam next, looked young and charismatic as he attended a marriage in Dubai, dressed in formals.

Mammootty's photos goes viral on social media

Reportedly, the Malayalam star attended a friend's son's wedding in Dubai recently. For the evening, the Kaathal star was dressed in a white shirt and navy blue trousers. His photos from the time have taken the social media by storm, with many wondering how he manages to look so young at over 70. His wife Sulfath Kuttyy, who accompanied him, also looked equally graceful.

Netizens flooded the comments section with loving comments for Mammooty. A netizen wrote, "Ageing in reverse gear." Another commented, "He looks so young."

Mammootty's promising line-up of films

Last year, all of Mammootty's films, including Kaathal The Core and Kannur Squad went on to become commercial hits. While Kaathal was praised for its sensitive portrayal of a gay storyline, featuring Mammootty as a closeted homosexual, Kaathal's realistic action and the star's performance won hearts.

In 2024, he has a line-up of interesting films. Bramayugam directed by Rahul Sadasivan who helmed the Shane Nigam-starrer Bhoothakaalam, is Mammootty's next film. It will release on February 15. All eyes are on how it will perform at the box office.

Published January 30th, 2024 at 21:46 IST

