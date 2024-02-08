English
Updated January 14th, 2024 at 22:51 IST

Mammootty Starrer Bramayugam Makers React To Comparisons With Tumbbad

Netizens pointed out that the overall mood of Bramayugam teaser is similar to Tumbbad and wondered if Mammootty starrer was a remake or adaptation of Tumbbad.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Mammootty
A still from the film. | Image:YouTube
Mammootty is gearing up for the release of his upcoming Bramayugam. A few days ago, he unveiled the teaser of the film, offering a glimpse inside the horror flick. Soon after the makers released the teaser, netizens were blown away and lauded the Malayalam superstar for his spooky acting. However, there was a section of netizens, who compared the film to the 2018 hit horror film, Tumbbad. Now, the makers have reacted to the speculations.

Netizens compare Bramayugam to Tumbbad

Before getting to what the makers said, first, let's take a look at how netizens compared the Bramayugam teaser to the 2018 Hindi horror flick. Taking to X, they pointed out that the overall mood of the teaser is similar to Tumbbad and wondered if Mammootty starrer was a remake or adaptation of Tumbbad.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: X)

A user called Bramayugam, South India's Tumbbad, "Bramayugam is going to be South Indian's #Tumbbad".  Another wrote, "Mammooka's #Bramayugam evokes Tumbbad vibes!"

(A screengrab from the post | Image: X)

Makers rubbish the rumours

Night Shift Studios, the production house of the film, issued the clarification on the Bramayugam teaser page on YouTube. A user wrote, "It gives me Tumbbad vibes, Love from Tamil Nadu." Replying to the user, the production house wrote, "It is not close to any movie that’s ever produced. Experience it FDFS and let us know your valuable feedback. Trust us you will love it,” followed by a ghost emoticon.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: X)

A glimpse into a bone-chilling teaser of Bramayugam

The black and white teaser starts with Arjun Ashokan standing in front of a mansion that is in a dilapidated condition while in the background we hear the narrator say, "Like time, the river flows winding and turning relentlessly. Once you step into the gateway of this mansion, you will find the river, plains, and mountains, nowhere else but here." In the hope of finding a better life and fortune, Arjun Ashokan's character enters the old mansion, but as he walks deep into the house, maniacal laughter scares him." Towards the end of the clip, Mammootty makes an unusual entry, looking all mysterious. In the background, he can be seen saying, "A gracious moment indeed to have a guest after a long time! Welcome to my humble abode," and smiles mysteriously.

The film is helmed by Rahul Sivadas and stars Arjun Ashok, Sidharth Bharathan, and Amalda Liz, in pivotal roles. The pan-Indian film will be released in five languages — Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.

Published January 14th, 2024 at 22:51 IST

