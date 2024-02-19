Advertisement

Bramayugam released in theatres on February 15. Another title in Mammootty's era of experimenting with themes, the black and white horror film caught the attention of most since its announcement owing to its unmissably eerie presence. The film, on popular demand, is now all set to release in another language.

Mammootty's Bramayugam to release in Telugu



As per recent Aakashvaani and 123Telugu reports, the makers of Bramayugam are gearing up for a Telugu release. The Malayalam language horror film's fresh release is slated for February 23, just a week after its original release. The Telugu dubbed version of the film will be released by Sithara Entertainments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

#Bramayugam - Sithara Entertainments releasing the film in Telugu coming Friday. pic.twitter.com/mj1p9BW0W4 — Aakashavaani (@TheAakashavaani)



Besides Mammootty in the lead, the film also features Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, Amalda Liz, and others in pivotal roles. The film has been directed by Rahul Sadasivam with the haunting music for the same having been composed by Christo Xavier. As far as Mammootty's film career goes, the actor has been actively experimenting with his roles, the most recent example being his last release from 2023, Kaathal - The Core which dealt with the theme of homosexuality.

Bramayugam's Telugu release comes post a legal controversy flanking the film



Shortly ahead of the film's release, the makers of Bramayugam found themselves in the midst of a legal controversy. A case filed by the Punchaman family from Kerala’s Kottayam district brings into question Mammootty's character of Kunjamon Potti and its resemblance to their ancestor Punchaman Potti - as mentioned in the book Aithihyamala. Asserting that the film's premise involving black magic will tarnish the family's societal reputation, the case asks for the film's censor certification to be revoked.

It is worth noting however, that the legal controversy has had no impact on the film's initial release which is evidently now on its way to expand its viewership.