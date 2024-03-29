Advertisement

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s The Goat Life: Aadujeevitham hit the big screens on March 28. The film has been garnering massive critical and commercial acclaim ever since its release. Directed by Blessy, the film has now garnered the attention of ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam.

Very scary to think it actually happened: Mani Ratnam about The Goat Life

On March 29, Aadujeevitham director Blessy took to his Instagram account to share a review of Mani Ratnam on his movie. The director shared a screenshot of his chat with the PS 1 director and expressed his gratitude for the kind words. Giving a shoutout to Blessy’s team, Mani Ratnam praised the film and was left spellbound by the Malayalam survival drama.

Mani Ratnam wrote, “Congratulations sir. I don't know how you managed to pull this off. So much effort and it is all seen on the screen. Beautifully shot. Various faces of the desert - harsh violent calm, beautiful, vast and endless. Great job by you and Sunil. So much effort by Prithvi. Very scary to think this actually happened. I loved the way the film finished without getting too sentimental. All the very best sir.” To his message, Blessy replied, “Thank you for your kind words” with folded hands. The director shared the screenshot with the caption, “Thank you so much Mani Ratnam Sir for appreciating and highlighting the team's dedication and effort poured into making #TheGoatLife the movie it is today.”

Prithviraj Sukumaran says every Malayalam actor wants to work with Blessy

Prithviraj was in Mumbai on March 16 where he spoke about being a part of Aadujeevitham and that working with the director of the film, Blessy is something that every Malayalam actor looks forward to working with him. The actor spoke to the media at a multiplex in the Andheri area of Mumbai at a press event which he attended along with the director, and the Grammy and Oscar-winning music composer A.R. Rahman. The actor told the media: “In the Malayalam film industry when Blessy calls you, you pick up your phone. He is one of the most committed filmmakers in the Malayalam film industry has. For us actors in Malayalam cinema, a Blessy film is a box that all of us want to tick at least once in a lifetime and have it in our filmography.”

He further spoke about the film’s journey as he said: “This was back in 2009 when I was still trying to come to terms with myself as an artist and that’s when he contacted me and said that he has thought of his film which is a grand vision and he wants me to be a part of the film. The idea took 10 years to take off because his vision was so massive that it was quite ahead of time to pull it off in terms of the logistics and the creative line of thought.”



(With inputs from IANS)