Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 18:02 IST

Manjummel Boys Beats Bramayugam, Almost Recovers Budget On Day 1 Amid Kerala Theatre Ban Reports

Manjummel Boys inspired by a real-life incident released in theatres on February 22. The Malayalam Thriller Adventure Drama beat Bramayugam at the box office.

Jyothi Jha
Manjummel Boys
Manjummel Boys | Image:Khalid Rahman/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Manjummel Boys, directed by Chidambaram S Poduval, hit theatres on February 22. The Malayalam Thriller Adventure Drama film on its first day collected a total of ₹3.3 crores in India, beating the first-day collections of Mammootty starrer Bramayugam which released last week and collected just ₹3.1 crore at the box office.

Manjummel Boys shines at the box office

According to reports, the film has been made on a budget of just ₹5 crores and is already close to recovering on its second day today. With the ban initiated by Kerala theatre owners owing to the contract violation by the producers, it was speculated that the film would suffer. However, they escaped the threat by releasing on February 22 as the ban was imposed on February 23. This way the films that were released in Kerala until yesterday will remain unaffected.

Advertisement

How is the hype around Manjummel Boys?

Upon its release, the film received good word of mouth from most of its viewers, making more people to book tickets and watch the film. According to Industry Tracker Sridhar Pillai, the film is doing "bumper business".

What is Manjummel Boys all about?

Manjummel Boys is inspired by a real-life incident. It revolves around a group of eleven friends, each with a standout trait head to Kodaikanal for a trip. Things go unexpectedly wrong when one of them falls into a ravine. How their specific traits help them in the hour of crisis is the rest of the film. It stars Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Ganapathi, Jean Paul Lal, Chandu Salimkumar, Deepak Parambol, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Arun Kurien, and Khalid Rahman among others.

 

Advertisement

Published February 23rd, 2024 at 18:02 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sonarika Bhadoria

Sonarika's Wedding Bash

an hour ago
Rakul-Jackky

Rakul At Jackky's Home

an hour ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Hits The Gym

3 hours ago
Rakul & Jackky Wedding

Rakul's Wedding Video

3 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Wraps Up Jigra Shoot

3 hours ago
WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony to see Bollywood heroes perform

Celebs Prepare For WPL

3 hours ago
The Debate

Republic defeats Mamata

17 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Flaunts Her Style

20 hours ago
Kiara Advani

Kiara Flaunts Her Style

20 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma At Gym

20 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka-Ankit Spotted

20 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika At MFW

20 hours ago
Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday

Aditya-Ananya Airport

20 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Shorts

20 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Greets Fans

20 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

20 hours ago
Madhur Bhandarkar And Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Back On Sets

20 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth-Varun Spotted

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE | Protests Intensify in Sandeshkhali Amid Reports of Random Arrests

    India News10 minutes ago

  2. I Am Not Malala: Kashmiri Activist Yana Mir Slams Pakistan Propaganda

    Videos11 minutes ago

  3. Rohit Sharma praises emerging talent for shouldering responsibilities

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  4. Ranji Trophy: Sai Kishore bags five as Tamil Nadu demolish Saurashtra

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  5. Inside Rakul-Jackky's Wedding Festivities

    Galleries12 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo