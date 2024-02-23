Manjummel Boys Beats Bramayugam, Almost Recovers Budget On Day 1 Amid Kerala Theatre Ban Reports

Advertisement

Manjummel Boys, directed by Chidambaram S Poduval, hit theatres on February 22. The Malayalam Thriller Adventure Drama film on its first day collected a total of ₹3.3 crores in India, beating the first-day collections of Mammootty starrer Bramayugam which released last week and collected just ₹3.1 crore at the box office.

Manjummel Boys shines at the box office

According to reports, the film has been made on a budget of just ₹5 crores and is already close to recovering on its second day today. With the ban initiated by Kerala theatre owners owing to the contract violation by the producers, it was speculated that the film would suffer. However, they escaped the threat by releasing on February 22 as the ban was imposed on February 23. This way the films that were released in Kerala until yesterday will remain unaffected.

How is the hype around Manjummel Boys?

Upon its release, the film received good word of mouth from most of its viewers, making more people to book tickets and watch the film. According to Industry Tracker Sridhar Pillai, the film is doing "bumper business".

What is Manjummel Boys all about?

Manjummel Boys is inspired by a real-life incident. It revolves around a group of eleven friends, each with a standout trait head to Kodaikanal for a trip. Things go unexpectedly wrong when one of them falls into a ravine. How their specific traits help them in the hour of crisis is the rest of the film. It stars Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Ganapathi, Jean Paul Lal, Chandu Salimkumar, Deepak Parambol, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Arun Kurien, and Khalid Rahman among others.