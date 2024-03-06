×

Updated March 6th, 2024 at 18:10 IST

Manjummel Boys Surpasses Lifetime Collection Of Rajinikanth Starrer Lal Salaam In Less Than 2 Weeks

Manjummel Boys has witnessed an unparalleled surge of almost 700 percent in Tamil Nadu and has crossed the lifetime collection of Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Manjummel Boys
Manjummel Boys | Image:Khalid Rahman/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Manjummel Boys made its theatrical debut on February 22. The Malayalam survival thriller, inspired by a real-life incident, caught the attention of cinemagoers through strong word of mouth resulting in great box office performance. The film worked so well in the Tamil regions that it has now surpassed the lifetime collection of Rajinikanth starrer Lal Salaam. 

Manjummel Boys vs Lal Salaam

As per OTTplay, Manjummel Boys has witnessed an unparalleled surge of almost 700 percent, which is an amazing accomplishment for a Malayalam movie in the history of the Tamil Nadu box office.

 

The film has made more than Rs 21 crore in Tamil Nadu alone, exceeding the film Lal Salaam's lifetime total, which featured Superstar Rajinikanth in a significant role. Based on the way things are going right now, it looks like the movie is just getting started and has a lot more potential.

Manjummel Boys make history in Tamil Nadu

Manjummel Boys is seeing exceptional demand from viewers, leading theaters to dedicate additional screens and performances to the film. Industry insiders claim that the movie will land an additional 100+ screens, bringing its total number of screens to over 400. Considering that the Malayalam movie debuted in theaters with fewer than 50 screens in Tamil Nadu, its dream run is remarkable.

 

Manjummel Boys is based on a true incident, revolving around a group of friends whose vacation takes an unexpected turn when one of them gets trapped inside the Guna Cave. A perilously deep pit from where nobody has ever been brought back. It was produced by Babu Shahir, Soubin Shahir, and Shawn Antony for Parava Films.

 

Published March 6th, 2024 at 18:10 IST

