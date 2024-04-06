×

Updated April 6th, 2024 at 19:13 IST

Manjummel Boys Telugu Release Witnesses Good Response, Extra Shows Added In Hyderabad

Manjummel Boys is a Malayalam-language survival thriller film written and directed by Chidambaram. It follows the story of a daring rescue mission.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Manjummel Boys poster
Manjummel Boys poster | Image:Sree Gokulam Movies/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Manjummel Boys released in Telugu on April 6 after a great response in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. The film, directed by Chidambaram, has impressed everyone with its heartfelt storyline about friendship. The Telugu version of Manjummel Boys has opened to good reception in Telugu as well and reportedly, early on, more shows of the survival drama have been added in Hyderabad seeing the huge demand. It's box office collection will certainly witness a boost after its Telugu release. 

A stil from  Manjummel Boys | Image: Parva Films/X

Manjummel Boys impresses Telugu audience

On the day Manjummel Boys released in Telugu, videos of packed houses were shared online on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram by fans. The audience were shocked to learn that the movie has been inspired by a true story of a rescue. During the climax, the theatre audience were in the edge of their seats, as shown in the videos.

Manjummel Boys running in Telugu states | Image: Telugu fans/X

Several housefull boards were also put up outside cinema halls, hinting that the there has been a huge demand for the film in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh as well. According to reports, the film is set to take a good opening on day 1 in the state.

Manjummel Boys follows a thrilling real-life story

Manjummel Boys is a Malayalam-language survival thriller film written and directed by Chidambaram. It stars an ensemble cast, which includes Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Ganapathi S. Poduval, Lal Jr, Deepak Parambol, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Arun Kurian, Khalid Rahman, Chandu Salimkumar, Shebin Benson, and Vishnu Reghu.

Based on a true incident from 2006, the film revolves around a group of friends from a small town called Manjummel near Kochi, who decide to have a vacation in Kodaikanal. However, one of the friends gets trapped in Guna Caves. The other men come up with a rescue plan and execute it, which makes for an edge-of-the-seat experience.   

Published April 6th, 2024 at 19:13 IST

