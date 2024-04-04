×

Updated April 4th, 2024 at 22:01 IST

Chiyaan Vikram To Collaborate With Manjummel Boys Director Chidambaram For His Next?

Chiyaan Vikram's sole release for the year 2023 was the uber-successful Ponniyin Selvan: II. The actor currently has two much-awaited projects in the works.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Chiyaan Vikram
Chiyaan Vikram | Image:X
Chiyaan Vikram is riding high on the critical acclaim he received for his work in 2023 Mani Ratnam directorial Ponniyin Selvan: II. He reprised his role of Aditha Karikalan from the franchise's first installment, which released back in 2022. The actor, who currently has two pending projects in the pipeline, is reportedly hopping onto his next project.

Chiyaan Vikram to collaborate with Manjummel Boys director?


The Malayalam language survival thriller Manjummel Boys released in theatres back on February 22. The humble, under-the-radar project, reportedly mounted on a budget of ₹20 crores has broken all records, becoming the first Malayalam film to breach the ₹200 crore mark in worldwide collections - a mean feat. This has understandably put the film's director, Chidambaram S Poduval int he spotlight. As per a recent India Glitz report, Chiyaan Vikram is now looking to collaborate with the filmmaker for his next.

Though no official confirmation for this has come through yet, Chidambaram is reportedly concluding work on another Malayalam film, currently in the works, before collaborating with Chiyaan Vikram. Separately, Chiyaan Vikram himself is awaiting the release of two of his pending projects. PA Ranjith's Thangalaan - based on the true events revolving around the lives of mine workers in Karnataka's Kolar Gold Fields - is slated for an April 12 release. His other project, Dhruva Natchathiram: Chapter One – Yuddha Kaandam, has been in the works for over a decade, and has been sustaining multiple delays owing to financial hangups. An affirmative date for the Gautham Vasudev Menon helmed spy thriller, is yet to come through.

Manjummel Boys is set to re-release in Telugu


Taking cue from Manjummel Boys' stellar theatrical run thus far in Malayalam, the makers of the film have decided to re-release it in Telugu. Mythri Movie Makers has undertaken the endeavour. While the Telugu grand premiere of the film has been slated for April 5, the Telugu dubbed version of the film will be made available for viewing in theatres starting April 6.

Separately, a Sacnilk report puts Manjummel Boys' domestic collections at ₹126.3 crores with its global number currently standing at ₹220.89 crores.

Published April 4th, 2024 at 22:01 IST

