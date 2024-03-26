Advertisement

Manjummel Boys has become one of the most talked about Malayalam movies of all time. With more than ₹120 crore in domestic collection, it has also become the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time. After a successful theatrical run, the audience is anticipating the release of the movie on the digital platform.

Where to watch Manjummel Boys online?

Majummel Boys is a survival thriller movie that hit the big screens on February 22. After a successful theatrical run, the film is all set to make a premiere on digital platforms. The movie is based on a true incident from Kodaikanal in Tamil Nadu in 2006.

Official poster of Majummel Boys | Image: IMDb

The plot of the drama film revolves around a group of friends who travel to Guna caves, made famous by Kamal Hasaan's starter film Guna. While enjoying themselves and making merry, one of the friends from the group falls into the cave. How the others come together to rescue their friend forms the plot of the gripping, edge-of-the-seat thriller. As per reports by FilmiBeat, the Malayalam movie will be available to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar from April 5. However, it is unclear if the film will stream in dubbed versions or not.

Manjummel Boys director says he is open to remake the film in other languages

Talking about any potential remakes of Manjummel Boys, Chidambaram said that while the film is based on common themes of friendship and love it is difficult to make in another setting as the story is based on a real incident.

The filmmaker told IMDb in an interview, “There will be a bunch of boys like these in every corner of the world. Plus, friendship and love are very universal things. But since Manjummel Boys is based on a real story, I don’t know how it will be placed in other settings, and if it is entirely fictional, I am not sure if it will gain as much acceptance. However, I am very open to (the idea of) remakes and reinterpretations.”