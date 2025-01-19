Marco 2: Sequel Of Unni Mukundan's Malayalam Blockbuster In The Works?

Malayalam movie Marco starring Unni Mukundan released in theatres worldwide on December 20, 2024. Directed by Haneef Adeni, the film became 2024’s top grossing Malayalam film in Hindi. It has now been confirmed that movie's sequel is in works.

Marco’s sequel in works?

Production house Cubes Entertainments had earlier shared a post in which the lead actor of Marco Unni Mukundan was all smiles along with the producer.. Along the picture, the caption read, “Bro-code, are you ready for Marco 2?”.

Fans took to comment section to express their excitement. One user wrote, “Yes we are waiting for Marco 2”. Another user wrote, “Marco moon sabse alag hai. India ki best movie con con manta ye baat comment”. “The endless story of Marco”, wrote the third user. Another social media user wrote, “I am waiting for Marco 2”. There are reports that Chiyaan Vikram will remake this film or might be part of this film. Reportedly, veteran star Mohanlal might be involved in the project as well.

Marco: 2024’s top grossing Malayalam film

Marco became 2024's top grossing Malayalam film in Hindi, surpassing Tovino Thomas' ARM and Prithviraj Sukumaran's The Goat Life. While week 1 collections of macro in Hindi were ₹28 lakh, week 2 biz jumped to a whopping ₹4.65 crore, registering over 1540% growth. New Year's remained the highest-grossing single day in the film's run in the Hindi belts, with collections touching ₹1.15 crore, on par with the original Malayalam version.

Unni Mukundan in Marco | Source: Instagram