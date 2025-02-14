Marco OTT Release: No 'Uncut' And 'Raw' Version For Fans? Here's What Makers Said

Unni Mukundan’s Marco broke records and became 2024’s top grossing Malayalam film in Hindi. The action movie made its digital debut today, ie, on February 14. The makers had initially announced that they would released raw and uncut version, but due to certain reason, they won't be proceeding with this.

No uncut version of Marco for fans? Makers pen note on social media

Makers of Marco took to the social media and stated that they “Initially, we would have planned to release Marco uncut version on OTT. However, since various complaints were raised to the Ministry of Broadcasting, we were unable to proceed with that version. As a responsible production company, we have ensured compliance with all the regulatory guidelines while maintaining the film’s core essence and cinematic experience. Hence, we were forced to proceed with the same theatrical content on OTT also”. The statement concluded, “We are excited to bring Marco to a wider audience through SonyLIV and took forward to the continued support of our fans and viewers.”

Fans took to comment section and expressed their disappointment. One user wrote, “the producer and everyone else kept assuring everyone (like it's almost sure) that the uncut version will come on ott. why did they promise this if they weren't even sure of this?”. Another user wrote, “This is incredibly unfair! Why can’t they give us, the viewers, the autonomy to decide what’s best for us when it comes to OTT services, considering we already have the freedom to choose whether to watch or not? In my opinion, OTT releases should not be regulated in such a manner. At the very least, they should provide two versions of the content and give people the fair choice to decide what they want to watch. #rant disappointed #freedomofchoice”.

Marco’s sequel confirmed by makers?

Production house Cubes Entertainments had earlier shared a post in which the lead actor of Marco, Unni Mukundan was all smiles along with the producer.. Along the picture, the caption read, “Bro-code, are you ready for Marco 2?”.

Poster of Marco | Source: IMDb