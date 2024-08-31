Published 23:58 IST, August 31st 2024
Exclusive/ MeToo Victim Speaks To Republic, Details Sexual Assault By Ranjith: He Tried To Do Something With...
A victim in the #MeToo scandal in Mollywood spoke to Republic about how he was sexually abused by director Ranjith when he was 20-21 years of age.
- Entertainment News
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Ranjith is accused of sexual assault in two cases | Image: Republic
23:58 IST, August 31st 2024