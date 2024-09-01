sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Sunita Williams | Muck in Mollywood | Hyderabad Rains | Paralympics 2024 | US Elections | #JusticeforAbhaya |

Published 22:53 IST, September 1st 2024

MeToo Victim Sreelekha Mitra Cancels Trip To Kochi After Accusing Ranjith Of Abuse: Let Me Be

Sreelekha Mitra Cancels Kerela Seminar: The Bengali actress has been pivotal to the #MeToo movement in Mollywood following her accusations against Ranjith.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
A file photo of Ranjith
Ranjith is a national award winning filmmaker who is now a MeToo accused | Image: IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

22:52 IST, September 1st 2024