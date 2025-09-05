Updated 5 September 2025 at 12:43 IST
Madharaasi X Review: Vidyut Jammwal Steals The Limelight From Sivakarthikeyan, Netizens Call Out Direction, 'Unwanted' Scenes And 'Average' Music
Madharaasi X Review: Movie buffs who watched the early shows have penned their reviews on social media, expressing their disappointment with director A. R. Murugadoss.
Madharaasi X Review: Sivakarthikeyan's psychological action thriller has finally hit the theatres today, September 5. The highly anticipated film was expected to leave the audience amazed, but the opposite has happened. Movie buffs are unhappy with the director A. R. Murugadoss for the weak direction. They even pointed out how a few scenes, songs and characters seemed unwanted and misplaced. Movie buffs who watched the early shows have penned their reviews on social media, expressing their disappointment. However, they lauded Vidyut Jammwal's performance in the movie.
Is Madharaasi not worth watching?
Movie buffs feel the storyline was good, but the execution was 'bad'. "#MadharaasiReview: Storyline is good, but execution is bad - #Sivakarthikeyan action is plus #RukminiVasanth track is minus #Madharaasi," a user wrote.
A user gave the movie 2.5 stars and detailed the flaws. "Done with film. #Madharaasireview 2.5/5. *I wonder what happened to arm. I was blown away by his work 7th sense but now , dull work by him. Disaster written over-all!. *Music is average (salambha song hindi dubbing 💀👎🏻👎🏻). Sika was totally misfit in that character," read the review.
Another called the movie "Veryyyyyyy LENGTHYYYY... TIRED FEELS."
"#MadharaasiReview: Movie Intro #VidyutJamwal & plot line is good. Unwanted Scenes completely sleepwalking the plot. #Sivakarthikeyan First-class performance. #Anirudh's music is weak. For #ARMurugadoss better than his last film. For action, you can try," a movie buff wrote.
"Only Positive in the movie Vidyut! #MadharaasiDisaster #Madharaasi," read the post.
All about Madharaasi
The movie also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Biju Menon, Vikranth and Shabeer Kallarakkal in the lead roles. The movie revolves around a man (played by Siva) who is reeling from a breakup. His tragic past becomes involved in an operation to stop the mass distribution of weapons in this Tamil-language drama thriller.
