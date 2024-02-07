English
Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 12:05 IST

Mohanlal Compares Malaikottai Vaaliban To Classics Like Sholay, Ulagam Sutrum Valiban

Mohanlal recently compared the design of Malaikottai Vaaliban with that of classics including Ramesh Sippy's Sholay and Ulagam Sutrum Valiban.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Malaikottai Vaaliban
Malaikottai Vaaliban | Image:mohanlal/Instagram
Malaikottai Vaaliban starring Mohanlal will release in theatres on January 25. The trailer of the film was recently unveiled by the makers, creating anticipation around the movie. Recently, Mohanlal stated that the LJP directorial has been designed with the goal of creating an unforgettable theatrical experience. He further drew parallels between the film's design and that of films including Sholay and Ulagam Sutrum Valiban.

Malaikottai Vaaliban poster | Image: Instagram

 

Mohanlal compares Malaikottai Vaaliban’s design to that of Sholay

In a recent interview with Cue Studio, Mohanlal compared the Malaikottai Vaaliban's design to that of films such as Ramesh Sippy's Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Sholay (1975) and certain MGR films such as Ulagam Sutrum Valiban (1973).

Malaikottai Vaaliban poster | Image: Instagram

 

"Such movies like Sholay and Ulagam Sutrum Valiban are crafted on a grand scale, necessitating a theatrical viewing experience. Back then, we didn’t even have mini-screens, right? Personally, I enjoy watching films in theatres, whether they are large or small. However, when we try to watch big films on smaller screens, we miss out on their many nuances in areas such as music, mixing and other aspects. Therefore, such films offer a superior experience when viewed on larger screens and Malaikottai Vaaliban possesses all these qualities," Mohanlal stated.

Malaikottai Vaaliban poster | Image: Instagram

 

Malaikottai Vaaliban to release in two parts?

As per a recent 123Telugu report, Malaikottai Vaaliban may just release in two parts. While Mohanlal has completed filming for the project, with the film now being in the final stages of post-production, recent reports suggest that the final cut of the film releasing on January 25, will have an open ending. This open ending will reportedly be setting the stage for a potential sequel. However, an official announcement regarding the same is still awaited from the makers.

Malaikottai Vaaliban, with Mohanlal in the lead, features an ensemble cast of Manikanda Rajan, Sonalee Kulkarni, Andrea Ravera, Hareesh Peradi, and Danish Sait in key roles. Directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, the film has been bankrolled by John and Mary Creative in collaboration with Max Labs and Century Films with music by Prashant Pillai.

