Mohanlal, who is enjoying the release of his recent film Malaikottai Vaaliban, is all set to make his directorial debut with the 3D fantasy movie Barroz. The movie has been in the making since 2021 and was slated to hit theatres on March 28. However, the recent reports suggest that the movie has been postponed again.

Is Mohanlal starrer Barroz postponed again?

If the latest reports are to be believed, Mohanlal starrer Barroz might not release in theatres on March 28, 2024. According to a report by grapevine, the makers of Barroz are planning to postpone Mohanlal's directorial film once again due to post production issues. The VFX works of Barroz is taking longer than expected, due to which the film is getting postponed. Meanwhile, an official update is expected to be out soon.

The shooting of the Barroz began immediately in Fort Kochi, but was abruptly postponed due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and multiple lockdowns. Many members of the original star cast, including lead actress Shayala McFree and actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran, who were supposed to play key roles, left the project due to technical issues.

What more do we know about Barroz?

Jijo Punnoose's novel Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure served as the basis for the adaptation. Mohanlal has not only directed the film, but will also play the lead role. The film also stars Maya, Cesar Lorente Raton, Kallirroi Tziafeta, Tuhin Menon, and Guru Somasundaram. The plot revolves around Barroz, a treasure guardian who has been protecting Vasco da Gama's hidden treasure for 400 years and is only willing to hand it over to da Gama's legitimate descendant. Mark Kilian composed the film's musical score.

Mohanlal is currently filming for the pan-India film Vrushabha, which will also feature Shanaya Kapoor's acting debut, Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa, and Prithviraj Sukumaran's L2: Empuraan, the official sequel to the 2019 film Lucifer. Mohanlal's film schedule also includes Ram: Part 1 and Ram: Part 2, both of which are currently delayed.

