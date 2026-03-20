Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 Gets Postponed For The Same Reason As Toxic

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East has not only disrupted life in various nations in the region but is also having an effect on the Indian film industry release calendar. First, Yash starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups, which was supposed to arrive in cinema halls worldwide on March 19 alongside Dhurandhar: The Revenge, got postponed to June 4. Now, rumours are rife that Mohanlal's much-awaited Drishyam 3 is also looking at a delayed release due to the conflict.

The Middle East is a major market for Indian movies. Mollywood releases of big stars do more business in the Gulf region than in India. With uncertainty looming over the resumption of normalcy amid the ongoing war between US, Israel and Iran, Drishyam 3 may not arrive as planned on April 4 as the current geopolitical situation is not conducive for the rollout of this biggie.

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The Drishyam franchise is directed by Jeethu Joseph | Image: X

Films led by Mohanlal have traditionally performed exceptionally well in countries across the Middle East, contributing a significant share to their overall box office collection. With the ongoing conflict creating uncertainty around the theatrical business in the region, the makers are set to push the release date back. An official announcement is expected to be made soon in this regard.

The franchise began with the critically acclaimed Drishyam in 2013. In 2021, the sequel debuted directly on OTT due to the pandemic. The third and the final chapter of the series is all set to release in theatres amid huge anticipation surrounding what will be the fate of Georgekutty (Mohanlal). After the release of the original Malayalam version, the Hindi remake of the threequel, starring Ajay Devgn, will follow later this year.

