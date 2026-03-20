Jailer 2: Rajinikanth's Co-Star Hypes Sequel With Viral Comments, Says 'Just Imagine How...'

Rajinikanth starrer Jailer 2 has stoked major anticipation among fans. The already star-studded cast that featured in the first installment will be back in the sequel, and new faces will join them. Vijay Sethupathi, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty, Nora Fatehi, SJ Suryah, Nandamuri Balakrishna and Shah Rukh Khan are expected to feature alongside Rajinikanth, Mohanlal and Shivarajkumar in the action comedy. With an absolutely stacked cast, Jailer 2 is shaping up to be one of the biggest Indian movies this year. While the makers haven't confirmed the release date yet, the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial may arrive during the Independence Day weekend.

The team has been busy filming for Jailer 2 all through 2025 and this year too. Returning actor Mirna Menon, who plays Rajnikanth's onscreen daughter-in-law in the franchise, teased the sequel as she attended an event in Chennai recently.

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Mirna shared, "When I was promoting another film during Jailer, I was asked how it was shaping up. I said, ‘We had just shot the interval block, and I feel nothing like this has come in Tamil cinema before, and I don’t know if it will again.’ If the interval block in the first part was like that, just imagine how this part will be.” Her comments on in production Jailer 2 have now gone viral and increased curiosity among fans.

Mirna and Rajinikanth snapped on Jailer sets | Image: Instagram

Speaking further about her co-star Rajinikanth, Mirna said, “I watched Padayappa 25 years ago, where Ramya Krishnan says age has not taken away his style and beauty. When I see Rajini sir now, I remember that dialogue. He has the same style and energy even today. Beyond all that, he is a very good human being, and there is so much to learn from him.”

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