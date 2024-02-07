Advertisement

Mohanlal starrer Malaikottai Vaaliban is all set to hit the theaters on January 25. Earlier, the film which was set to hit the theaters in all languages on the same day, will now only release in Malayalam worldwide. However, English subtitles for the same will be available for the film in theaters.

What do we know about Malaikottai Vaaliban?

Malaikottai Vaaliban is touted to be a fantasy film directed by the Jallikattu famed director Lijo Jose Pellissery. Lijo has also co-written the film along with PS Rafeeque. The film will star Mohanlal in the title role. Malaikottai Vaaliban, originally made in Malayalam, is also dubbed in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu languages.



