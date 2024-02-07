Updated January 24th, 2024 at 17:53 IST
Mohanlal Starrer Malaikottai Vaaliban To Release Only In Malayalam On January 25 - Here's Why
Mohanlal starrer Malaikottai Vaaliban is all set to hit the theaters on January 25.
- Entertainment
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Mohanlal starrer Malaikottai Vaaliban is all set to hit the theaters on January 25. Earlier, the film which was set to hit the theaters in all languages on the same day, will now only release in Malayalam worldwide. However, English subtitles for the same will be available for the film in theaters.
What do we know about Malaikottai Vaaliban?
Malaikottai Vaaliban is touted to be a fantasy film directed by the Jallikattu famed director Lijo Jose Pellissery. Lijo has also co-written the film along with PS Rafeeque. The film will star Mohanlal in the title role. Malaikottai Vaaliban, originally made in Malayalam, is also dubbed in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu languages.
Advertisement
Published January 24th, 2024 at 17:53 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.