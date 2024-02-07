English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 24th, 2024 at 17:53 IST

Mohanlal Starrer Malaikottai Vaaliban To Release Only In Malayalam On January 25 - Here's Why

Mohanlal starrer Malaikottai Vaaliban is all set to hit the theaters on January 25.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Mohanlal in Malaikottai Vaaliban
Mohanlal in Malaikottai Vaaliban | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Mohanlal starrer Malaikottai Vaaliban is all set to hit the theaters on January 25. Earlier, the film which was set to hit the theaters in all languages on the same day, will now only release in Malayalam worldwide. However, English subtitles for the same will be available for the film in theaters.

What do we know about Malaikottai Vaaliban?

Malaikottai Vaaliban is touted to be a fantasy film directed by the Jallikattu famed director Lijo Jose Pellissery. Lijo has also co-written the film along with PS Rafeeque. The film will star Mohanlal in the title role. Malaikottai Vaaliban, originally made in Malayalam, is also dubbed in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu languages.


 

Advertisement

Published January 24th, 2024 at 17:53 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

3 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

18 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

19 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

19 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

19 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

19 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Modi 3.0 is Not Far Away, PM Sounds LS Poll Bugle; Tears Into Congress

    India News14 minutes ago

  2. Zaheer gives quick retort to KP after he took pride in dismissing Dhoni

    Sports 15 minutes ago

  3. Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra's Most Romantic Moments

    Galleries17 minutes ago

  4. Modi 3.0 Inevitable, Confident PM Outlines Vision For 3rd Term

    India News17 minutes ago

  5. Servotech inks pact with Adani TotalEnergies for EV chargers

    Business News18 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement