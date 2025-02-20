Mohanlal To Return As Georgekutty In Drishyam 3, Gives A Hint About The Plot: Past Never Stays Silent

Mohanlal and director Jeethu Joseph are all set to return with the third installment of the crime-thriller drama Drishyam. The veteran Malayalam actor took to his social media handle to announce the same and shared a photo posing with the director and producer. Drishyam follows the struggle of Georgekutty (played by Mohanlal) and his family, who come under suspicion when Varun Prabhakar, the son of the IG Geetha Prabhakar, goes missing. The first installment was released in 2013 and received positive reviews from the audience. On seeing the success, the makers released the second installment after eight years, that is, in 2021.

Mohanlal and director Jeethu Joseph are working on Drishyam 3

Taking to his Instagram, Mohanlal shared a photo (which seems to be photoshopped). In the image, the superstar is posing for the lens with director Jeethu and producer Antony Perumbavoor. The trio can be seen in black outfits. "The Past Never Stays Silent. Drishyam 3 Confirmed!" read the caption.

Soon after he dropped the post, his fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "Woaah !! The biggest brand sequel is back." Another wrote, "They have given a signal ..!!!" A third user wrote, "There is no other Malayalam movie that gets hype more than this! The brand visual". While others wrote, "Waiting".

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

What do we know about the Drishyam franchise?

Owing to the success of the Malayalam-language Drishyam, several regional industries, including Bollywood, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu, took inspiration and remade the movie. Not just in India, the movie was also remade internationally in Sinhala language as Dharmayuddhaya (2017), in Chinese as Sheep Without a Shepherd (2019), Indonesian and Korean. For the unversed, it is the first Indian film to be remade in Indonesian and Korean.