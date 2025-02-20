Updated 16:03 IST, February 20th 2025
Baby John Composer Thaman S Gets Slammed For His ‘Independent Women’ Remark, Netizens Brand Him As 'Boomer Uncle'
Renowned music composer Thaman S is receiving backlash from netizens for his comments on marriage stating that it is difficult due to independent women.
Music composer Thaman S who has made notable compositions for films including Brindavanam, Mirapakay and Dookudu is facing backlash from netizens for his controversial comments on independent women. The video has now gone viral on social media.
Thaman’s statement on marriage sparks anger among netizens
The video was shared by a Instagram user named sentinelsalaarview. In the clip, he was asked by the interviewer about right time for marriage and his answer to it grabbed attention from netizens. He said, “Right now, I don’t want anyone to get married. It’s become tough because the girls also, they want to be independent in life. They don’t want to be under (any) one. So, I think we lost kind of that…one kind of girl society.”
Thaman further said, “And post covid, everything changed. I think Instagram is one of the main killers also. Maybe, I don’t know if I’m using the right words. Because, we only share beautiful things there, but not the struggle that goes behind it. But right now, I don’t recommend marriages; it’s become very tough to understand the standards. I see people getting divorced left and right; it has become common. No one wants to adjust.”
Netizens were outraged after listening to his statement and flooded the comment section to give their opinion. One user wrote, “Boomer uncle”. Another user wrote, “So basically he wants a controlling friendly woman... Wah”. “Omg! You don’t recommend marriages because women want to be independent? Because they’ve stopped being innocent? Oh sorry! You mean they stopped being dumb? I did not expect this from you teddy anna. You’re no different from a misogynist”, wrote the third user.
Thaman S’ rise to stardom
Thaman S made his debut as a composer with 2009 Telugu film Malli Malli. His breakout as music composer was for Kick in 2009. He has composed for popular films include Sarrainodu, Baby John, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Guntur Kaaram, Varisu, Krack and Bruce Lee among others.
Thaman S is also the recipient of the National Film Award for Best Music Director for his work in 2020 film Ala Vaikuntapuramulo starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in lead roles.
