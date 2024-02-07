Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 23:59 IST

Mohanlal’s Chotta Mumbai Re-release After 17 Years Makes Fans Go Berserk In Halls, Videos Go Viral

Mohanlal’s movie Chotta Mumbai was re-released in theatres after 17 years and fans cannot keep calm. Videos of people dancing and cheering in theatres go viral.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Mohanlal's Chotta Mumbai
Mohanlal's Chotta Mumbai | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Even 17 years after its release, Mohanlal’s action comedy Chotta Mumbai nearly continues to entertain audiences in Kerala and across India. The popularity of this Anwar Rasheed directorial spans generations with even those who were toddlers when the movie premiered in 2007.

Chotta Mumbai premiers after 17 years

Chotta Mumbai | Image: IMDb

In a recent film festival at Tagore Theatre, Vazhuthacadu, Chotta Mumbai took centre stage on January 21. Organised by students of Mar Ivanios College in Thiruvananthapuram, the videos from the event showcased the students celebrating each scene and song which simply depicted the film's profound impact on cinema enthusiasts in the state.

One video that made its way to X captured students energetically dancing to the iconic tune of Vasco da Gama alongside the on-screen Mohanlal. Another video featured them cheering with excitement during the introduction scene of the Malayalam superstar. Watch the viral videos here:-

More about Chotta Mumbai

Chotta Mumbai marked Anwar Rasheed’s second directorial venture followed by the blockbuster Rajamanikyam. Set in Kochi, the action comedy featured Kalabhavan Mani, Siddique, Jagathy Sreekumar, Indrajith Sukumaran, Bhavana, Sai Kumar, Rajan P. Dev, Vinayakan, Manikuttan, and Bijukuttan among others.

Mohanlal on his work front is currently gearing up for the release of his next venture titled Malaikottai Vaaliban. Scheduled for release on January 25, this is a Lijo Jose Pellissery’s period fantasy film.

 Malaikottai Vaaliban | Image: IMDb

With just three days left until the movie’s release on January 25, the pre-sales figures for the Mohanlal starrer have exceeded Rs 2 crores. As per information shared by the Forum Keralam Twitter forum, the exact pre-sales of Malaikottai Vaaliban in Kerala have reached Rs 2.1 crore from 1,447 shows as of 10:50 AM.

Mohanlal's portrayal in the film is that of a warrior and the distinctive comic delivery style is anticipated to set the movie apart from typical period action dramas.

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 23:59 IST

