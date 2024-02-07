English
Updated January 24th, 2024 at 16:04 IST

It's controversial/ Nadikar Thilakam: Tovino Thomas' Film Title Changed After Sivaji Ganesan Fans Express Disappointment

After the makers of the Tovino Thomas' film announced the title of their film Nadikar Thilakam, fans of legendary actor Sivaji Ganesan expressed disappointment.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Nadikar Poster
Nadikar Poster | Image:Tovino Thomas/Instagram
The title of Tovino Thomas starrer Nadikar Thilakam changed to Nadikar after fans of veteran actor Sivaji Ganesan expressed their disappointment upon the announcement of the original title. The announcement was made on January 24 in the presence of Sivaji Ganesan's son Prabhu.

What about the film's title upset Sivaji Ganesan's fans?

Sivaji Ganesan, originally named Villupuram Chinnaiya Manrayar Ganesamoorthy, is acknowledged as one of the greatest Indian actors of all time for his versatility and the variety of roles he depicted on screen. He was also among one of the rarest actors who was imitated by other stars. He is also the only Tamil actor to have played the lead role in over 250 films. These achievements gave him the title of Nadigar Thilagam in Tamil which loosely translates to Pride of Actors.

As Tovino Thomas' upcoming film title resembled the title given to Sivaji Ganesan, many of the actor's fans expressed disappointment and claimed that their feelings were hurt. Keeping people's sentiments in mind, the makers of the film decided to change the film's title to Nadikar. To make the announcement a remarkable one, they invited Sivaji Ganesan's son and actor Prabhu to launch the new title along with the film's team.

Prabhu, who is also a Tamil actor-producer, thanked the Malayalam film industry for showing the courtesy of changing the film's title.

In the event, Prabhu was heard saying, "There is a lot of sentimental value associated with the sobriquet my father was given. To be honest, I came to know about the movie's title after his fans called me up and told me they were shooting a film in this name in Kerala."

Tovino Thomas with actor Prabhu at Nadikar title announcement event

He added, "I rang up actor Lal to know a little more about the situation and was surprised to know it was his son who was directing the movie. I made a humble request and asked him if it was possible to change the name of the film. We never forced the makers to change the title, but we were touched by their response."

What is Tovino Thomas'  Nadikar all about?

Along with the changed title, the makers also revealed the first-look poster of the film at the same event. In Nadikar, Tovino Thomas will play the role of Superstar David Padikkar, who faces several personal and professional hurdles in his career. The film also stars actors Soubin Shahir and Bhavana in pivotal roles. Nadikar, scheduled for a May 3 release, is directed by Jean Paul Lal. It is reportedly made on a budget of ₹40 crores.

Published January 24th, 2024 at 16:04 IST

