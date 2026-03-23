Not Dhurandhar 2 Or Ustaad Bhagat Singh, This Movie Is Cingoers Top Choice In Malayalam

Aadu 3: One Last Ride - Part 1 is a Malayalam film that has emerged as cinegoers' top choice. The movie is the third in the franchise and is headlined by Jayasurya. The well-known franchise has become popular among cinegoers over the years. The latest chapter of the movie hit the big screens on March 19, coinciding with the Ugadi holiday.

Aadu 3: One Last Ride holds steady at the box office despite other releases

A major reshuffling happened in the release calendars across industries following the announcement of Dhurandhar: The Revenge arriving on screens on March 19. Hollywood projects like Hail Mary and anticipated projects like Toxic were postponed to avoid a clash with the Ranveer Singh starrer. However, the Malayalam movie Aadu 3: One Last Ride and the Telugu movie Ustaad Bhagat Singh still arrived on the same date.

The clash with Dhurandhar 2 proved to be a deterrent to the business of Usaad Bhagat Singh, but not Aadu 3. There has been little to no impact on the box office collection of the Malayalam movie. The movie has amassed a decent ₹26.67 crore in the four-day theatrical run.



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Ever since its release, the movie has been outperforming the Malayalam version of Dhurandhar 2. It has also recorded higher ticket sales than Ustaad Bhagat Singh. While the total collection of the movie remains lower than both the other films, it is decent when pitted against the budgets. It must also be noted that Aadu 3 has only been allocated 380 shows, while Ustaad Bhagat Singh is running on many more screens across the Southern states. Directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas, Aadu 3: One Last Ride-Part 1 also features Saiju Kurup, Vinayakan, Renji Panicker, Sunny Wayne, Dharmajan Bolgatty and Bhagath Manuel.



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