Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special: Where And When To Watch The Miley Cyrus Show Online in India?

In a peak nostalgia moment for ‘90s-born, Miley Cyrus is returning as Hannah Montana in an anniversary special episode on March 24. The Grammy-award-winning singer will once again be seen as her beloved Disney Channel character 20 years later. The special is set to premiere on the 20th anniversary of the show’s first episode.

When and where to watch the Hannah Montana special in India?

The Hannah Montana special episode will stream in India on JioHotstar. The platform confirmed the release of the show on their official Instagram account. The special will stream in India and internationally on March 24. The Hannah Montana anniversary special will begin streaming at 12:30 PM in India.



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More about Hannah Montana special

As teased in the trailer video, fans will be treated to never-before-seen footage of the cast, recreation of the show's set, iconic old moments, and even "familiar notes that find their way back into the spotlight", Disney said in a statement. "This show defined a generation. This anniversary is for them, it's for us. This feels like home to me," an overwhelmed Miley Cyrus said in the video.

The special will be filmed in front of a live studio audience, bringing to fans a delightful conversation between Miley Cyrus and host Alex Cooper. According to the Disney+ website, Cyrus will join the special, to be filmed in front of a live studio audience, for an exclusive, in-depth interview with podcast host Alex Cooper. The conversation will "offer an intimate look at the creation of one of pop culture's most iconic characters and the lasting impact the show and character have had on fans around the world."



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