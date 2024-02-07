English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 24th, 2024 at 18:41 IST

Philip's To Home, Must-watch Malayalam Movies Exploring The Dynamics Of A Parent-child Bond

From Philip's to Home, watch these feel-good Malayalam movies to explore the dynamics of a parent-child relationship.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Philip's
Philip's | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Over the years, several Malayalam movies have explored the complexities of parent-child relationships. Here’s a list of some of them that will leave your heart filled with emotions:-

Philip's (Amazon Prime)

The spotlight is on widower Philip Abraham and his three children in Philip's available on Amazon Prime. The film delves into the strains within Philip's relationship with his kids worsened by his anxieties and traditional parenting methods. Particularly challenging is his dynamic with his rebellious teenage daughter which results in emotional distance.

#Home (Amazon Prime)

In a heartfelt attempt to bridge the generational gap, Oliver Twist strives to reconnect with his sons in #Home. The narrative revolves around Oliver's dedication to mend his relationship with his emotionally estranged older son, Antony Oliver Twist.

Advertisement

Jacobinte Swargarajyam (Manorama Max)

Based on true events, Jacobinte Swargarajyam unfolds the struggles of Jacob after his father falls victim to fraud. The movie portrays heartwarming scenes as parents and children gradually strengthen their bond. The movie stars Nivin Pauly, Saikumar, Lakshmy Ramakrishnan, Renji Panicker, Sreenath Bhasi and Aima Sebastian in pivotal roles.

Advertisement

Jomonte Suvisheshangal (Amazon Prime)

Jomonte Suvisheshangal centres on Jomon, the carefree youngest son of self-made businessman Vincent. The film explores their playful father-son relationship amidst unexpected challenges, echoing themes similar to Jacobinte Swargarajyam.

Advertisement

Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela (Disney+ Hotstar)

Navigating through a Stage II breast cancer diagnosis, Sheela struggles with her dysfunctional family's varied reactions in Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela. The film carefully examines family dynamics that culminate in a heartfelt scene where the children privately weep after learning of Sheela's condition.

Android Kunjappan Ver 5.25 (Amazon Prime)

Android Kunjappan Ver 5.25 narrates the tale of Bhaskara Poduval and his son Subramanian. The plot unfolds as Subramanian introduces a robot to care for his father, leading to a unique emotional connection. This touching movie explores the irreplaceable bond between parent and child and addresses how not even technology can substitute for this pure connection.

Advertisement

Published January 24th, 2024 at 18:41 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

3 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

18 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

19 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

19 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

19 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

19 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Modi 3.0 is Not Far Away, PM Sounds LS Poll Bugle; Tears Into Congress

    India News14 minutes ago

  2. Zaheer gives quick retort to KP after he took pride in dismissing Dhoni

    Sports 15 minutes ago

  3. Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra's Most Romantic Moments

    Galleries17 minutes ago

  4. Modi 3.0 Inevitable, Confident PM Outlines Vision For 3rd Term

    India News18 minutes ago

  5. Servotech inks pact with Adani TotalEnergies for EV chargers

    Business News19 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement