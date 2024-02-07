Advertisement

Over the years, several Malayalam movies have explored the complexities of parent-child relationships. Here’s a list of some of them that will leave your heart filled with emotions:-

Philip's (Amazon Prime)

The spotlight is on widower Philip Abraham and his three children in Philip's available on Amazon Prime. The film delves into the strains within Philip's relationship with his kids worsened by his anxieties and traditional parenting methods. Particularly challenging is his dynamic with his rebellious teenage daughter which results in emotional distance.

#Home (Amazon Prime)

In a heartfelt attempt to bridge the generational gap, Oliver Twist strives to reconnect with his sons in #Home. The narrative revolves around Oliver's dedication to mend his relationship with his emotionally estranged older son, Antony Oliver Twist.

Advertisement

Jacobinte Swargarajyam (Manorama Max)

Based on true events, Jacobinte Swargarajyam unfolds the struggles of Jacob after his father falls victim to fraud. The movie portrays heartwarming scenes as parents and children gradually strengthen their bond. The movie stars Nivin Pauly, Saikumar, Lakshmy Ramakrishnan, Renji Panicker, Sreenath Bhasi and Aima Sebastian in pivotal roles.

Advertisement

Jomonte Suvisheshangal (Amazon Prime)

Jomonte Suvisheshangal centres on Jomon, the carefree youngest son of self-made businessman Vincent. The film explores their playful father-son relationship amidst unexpected challenges, echoing themes similar to Jacobinte Swargarajyam.

Advertisement

Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela (Disney+ Hotstar)

Navigating through a Stage II breast cancer diagnosis, Sheela struggles with her dysfunctional family's varied reactions in Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela. The film carefully examines family dynamics that culminate in a heartfelt scene where the children privately weep after learning of Sheela's condition.

Android Kunjappan Ver 5.25 (Amazon Prime)

Android Kunjappan Ver 5.25 narrates the tale of Bhaskara Poduval and his son Subramanian. The plot unfolds as Subramanian introduces a robot to care for his father, leading to a unique emotional connection. This touching movie explores the irreplaceable bond between parent and child and addresses how not even technology can substitute for this pure connection.