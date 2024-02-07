PM Narendra Modi Attends Suresh Gopi's Daughter's Wedding in Thrissur District, Meets Mohanlal

Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi's daughter's wedding on Wednesday (January 17). PM Modi jetted off to Thrissur district after a massive roadshow in Kochi to bless the newly married couple. He went to Guruvayur Temple where Suresh Gopi's daughter exchanged vows with her husband in presence of their family members and close friends.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi blesses Suresh Gopi's daughter

Several pictures and videos of PM Narendra Modi showering his blessings on the newlyweds have circulated online on social media platforms. PM Modi handed over the garlands to the couple prior to the varmala ceremony. According to media reports, the Prime Minister blessed 30 other couples who married at the temple on Wednesday morning.

#WATCH | Kerala: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Guruvayur Temple in Thrissur district and blesses newly wedded couples in the temple. pic.twitter.com/l8H4uzxVwm — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2024

Suresh Gopi's daughter Bhagya Suresh's wedding took place at 8.45 a.m. PM Modi left the venue after taking photos with the couple and their family members. He was also seen interacting with veteran actor Mohanlal at the temple. Other celebrities who attended the ceremony included Mammootty, Dileep, Jayaram, and Khushbu, among others.

Suresh Gopi @ Guruvayur Temple pic.twitter.com/X3fVxgedtM — Ramith :: My :: india.🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@Ramith18) January 16, 2024

Bhagya is the elder daughter of Suresh Gopi and Radhika. She married Shreyas Mohan in the intimate ceremony in Thrissur district in the presence of PM Modi. Earlier today, a photo surfaced of the bride posing with her family members. As per reports, a sangeet ceremony took place in Trivandrum Club which was attended by Malayalam stars Ahaana Krishna and Vinduja Menon.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at temple in Guruvayur

On Wednesday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at Kerala's famed Lord Krishna temple in Guruvayur. The Prime Minister prayed at the temple while dressed in traditional mundu and veshti (white shawls). After that, he changed his clothes and went to the wedding of Suresh Gopi's daughter, an actor turned politician.

A police officer stationed at the temple as part of the security arrangements told a television station that Modi was the one who handed over the garlands that the couple wrapped around each other's necks. Many Malayalam film superstars, including Mammootty, Mohanlal, and Dileep, were also present, and the Prime Minister spoke with each of them, according to an officer.

The Prime Minister also blessed and gave sweets to the couples who married at the temple in the morning before Gopi's daughter's wedding, as per meda reports. The temple has been under tight police guard since early morning in anticipation of the Prime Minister's visit.