Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 19:18 IST

Prithviraj Sukumaran Reveals Why He Didn't Direct Lucifer Telugu Remake Godfather

Prithviraj Sukumaran will next be seen in The Goat Life or Aadujeevitham. The actor recently opened up about two lost opportunities to work with Chiranjeevi.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Chiranjeevi with Prithviraj Sukumaran
Chiranjeevi with Prithviraj Sukumaran | Image:X
  • 2 min read
Prithviraj Sukumaran is earing up for the release of his much awaited project, The Goat Life, which has been dubbed Aadujeevitham in Malayalam. The film has almost been fifteen years in the making. The actor recently opened up about how the film was the reason behind him having to turn down offers from Chiranjeevi, not once, but twice - that too with the same 'excuse'.

When Prithviraj Sukumaran turned down the opportunity to direct Godfather


For the unversed, Chiranjeevi featured in 2022 action thriller Godfather, which was directed by Mohan Raja. At a recent press meet for The Goat Life held in Hyderabad, Prithviraj Sukumaran opened up about how the film had first been offered to him, in the capacity of a director, by Chiranjeevi. He however, had turned it down due to his commitment to The Goat Life. 

He said, "...A few years later, I became a director with Lucifer, which was a hit in Kerala. Chiranjeevi sir brought the rights to that film. His team asked me again to consider directing Lucifer’s Telugu remake. Again I told him, I would have loved to sir, but there’s a big film I’m doing for which I have to grow a beard and lose weight. And he was like, hey, you said the same story last time. I had forgotten that I already used the same excuse. But I hope his team conveyed to him that it was true." This is incidentally also the same reason he used to refuse a role in 2019 film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

What is The Goat Life about?


The Goat Life is based on a book penned by Benyamin. It is based on the ordeals of Najeeb, a Malyali migrant worker who was coerced into becoming a goatherd in Saudi Arabia. The film details his struggles as he maneuvered the horrifying conditions of his employment and his detoriating mental and physical heath.

The film is set to release on March 28. 

Published March 23rd, 2024 at 19:18 IST

