Prithvraj Sukumaran Says He Does Supporting Roles For 'Selfish' Reasons: Have Learnt The Hard Way...
Prithviraj, who played a supporting role in Salaar, said he wants to lend to cinema in the best possible way and has no qualms about taking up small parts.
Prithviraj Sukumaran's The Goat Life has released in cinema halls and has been earning good reviews from the moviegoers. The film saw its release on a pan-India scale and the Salaar star actively promoted the movie before it hit the big screens. In an interview, actor-director also opened up about playing supporting characters, where his is not the main role.
Prithviraj opens up about playing supporting characters
When asked if he is a "very secure" actor, Prithviraj said, "For those who are not aware about my entire body of work, Salaar might be a surprise. But I have done a Thalappavu or a Achanurangatha Veedu. It comes from a very selfish way of thinking about it. I've learnt the hard way that it is better to play the unremarkable in a great film than to play a standout character in a bad film. Characters don't live long, films do. If you can identify the best possible way in which you can lend yourself, do that. I think its part culture, part heritage and part understanding of cinema and an underlying love for facilitating good content."
The Goat Life releases on the big screens
Based on the 2008 bestselling novel Aadujeevitham by Benyamin, the Prithviraj starrer follows Najeeb, a Malayali immigrant labourer who finds himself forced into slavery as a goatherd in the secluded farm of Saudi Arabia. The actor, known for films such as Ennu Ninte Moideen, Kaaviya Thalaivan, Lucifer and Aiyya, described The Goat Life as a glorious manifestation of the "alternate human spirit".
Separately, Prithviraj will also be seen essaying the role of a villain in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. The action film will release on April 10.
