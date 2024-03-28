×

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 19:41 IST

Prithvraj Sukumaran Says He Does Supporting Roles For 'Selfish' Reasons: Have Learnt The Hard Way...

Prithviraj, who played a supporting role in Salaar, said he wants to lend to cinema in the best possible way and has no qualms about taking up small parts.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Prithviraj Sukumaran
Prithviraj Sukumaran | Image:Prithviraj Sukumaran/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Prithviraj Sukumaran's The Goat Life has released in cinema halls and has been earning good reviews from the moviegoers. The film saw its release on a pan-India scale and the Salaar star actively promoted the movie before it hit the big screens. In an interview, actor-director also opened up about playing supporting characters, where his is not the main role.

Prithviraj in a still from Salaar | Image: IMDb

Prithviraj opens up about playing supporting characters

When asked if he is a "very secure" actor, Prithviraj said, "For those who are not aware about my entire body of work, Salaar might be a surprise. But I have done a Thalappavu or a Achanurangatha Veedu. It comes from a very selfish way of thinking about it. I've learnt the hard way that it is better to play the unremarkable in a great film than to play a standout character in a bad film. Characters don't live long, films do. If you can identify the best possible way in which you can lend yourself, do that. I think its part culture, part heritage and part understanding of cinema and an underlying love for facilitating good content."

Prithviraj in The Goat Life | Image: youTbe screengrab

The Goat Life releases on the big screens

Based on the 2008 bestselling novel Aadujeevitham by Benyamin, the Prithviraj starrer follows Najeeb, a Malayali immigrant labourer who finds himself forced into slavery as a goatherd in the secluded farm of Saudi Arabia. The actor, known for films such as Ennu Ninte Moideen, Kaaviya Thalaivan, Lucifer and Aiyya, described The Goat Life as a glorious manifestation of the "alternate human spirit".

Separately, Prithviraj will also be seen essaying the role of a villain in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. The action film will release on April 10.

Published March 28th, 2024 at 19:41 IST

