The highly anticipated survival drama Aadujeevitham, featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role and directed by veteran filmmaker Blessy, has taken the Malayalam cinema industry by storm with its exceptional reception. Lauded as a potential blockbuster, the film has garnered widespread acclaim from both audiences and industry insiders alike.

R Madhavan heaps praise on Aadujeevitham and Prithviraj Sukumaran

Madhavan who is known for his versatile performances in films like Shaitaan and Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, recently expressed his admiration for Prithviraj Sukumaran's stellar portrayal in Aadujeevitham. Taking to his social media platforms, Madhavan penned a heartfelt note praising the movie and its leading man.

His X (formerly Twitter) post read, "What an incredible credible film, my dear brother @PrithviOfficial. So proud and in awe of you. Thank you for showing what new edge Indian Cinema is capable of."

Here’s how Prithviraj Sukumaran reciprocated

In response, Prithviraj expressed gratitude for Madhavan's words of appreciation and re-shared the post on his official X handle and added, "Thank you Maddy! Means a lot coming from you! @ActorMadhavan."

With an extraordinary opening day collection exceeding Rs. 16 crores at the global box office, Aadujeevitham is poised to achieve blockbuster status. The film's remarkable performance has set the stage for a profitable box office run, with projections suggesting it could surpass the Rs. 100 crore milestone within its first 10 days of release.

If these predictions hold true, Aadujeevitham may even surpass the lifetime earnings of the all-time highest-grossing Malayalam film, Manjummel Boys.

Director Blessy earlier today took to his social media handles and shared how Filmmaker Mani Ratnam appreciated his film. Mani in his message has written, “Congratulations sir. I don't know how you managed to pull this off. So much effort and it is all seen on the screen. Beautifully shot. Various faces of the desert - harsh, violent, calm, beautiful, vast and endless. Great job by you and Sunil. So much effort by Pritvi. I loved the way the film finishes without getting too sentimental. All the very best sir.”