Selfish, Lazy, Idiot: Fahadh Faasil Faces Brutal Trolling For Leaving Tom Cruise's Digger Over 'Accent'

The trailer of Tom Cruise starrer Digger, directed by Alejandro González Iñárritu, was recently revealed. An old interview of Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil also went viral, in which he spoke about auditioning for the upcoming Hollywood movie. Eventually, the role went to Riz Ahmed, and judging by the trailer, his part looks prominent and promising.

About losing out on Digger, Fahadh revealed that while his audition for the movie went well, Iñárritu was not convinced by his accent. He had to be in the US to work on it for months, which he wasn't ready for. “To perfect the accent, I was told to go to the US and stay there for three or four months. But they weren’t ready to pay for that. That’s why I skipped it. Otherwise, I would have gone running. The commercial aspects of it wouldn’t have worked out. Also, to bother so much for an accent, I didn’t feel that kind of fire for it,” the Vikram star shared.

Also read: Digger Vs Drishyam 3 Vs Aadarsha Kutumbam House No 47 On Gandhi Jayanti

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On social media, Fahadh's comments have divided netizens. While a section of social media users pointed out that he let go of working on Digger for "flop movies" in Mollywood, terming his career decision "brainless", others called him out as "lazy" over his unwillingness to work on a role. Some mentioned that such opportunities for Indian actors are far less and few and that Fahadh was an "idiot" for letting it pass by.

"But that could’ve been an ultimate change in his career and for Mollywood. Missed opportunity (sic)," read a comment. Another noted, "So this idiot thought you could act in a Hollywood movie without any effort ah (sic)."

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