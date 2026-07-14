Digger Sets Up 3-Way Clash With Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 And Venkatesh Daggubati's Aadarsha Kutumbam House No 47 On Gandhi Jayanti 2026

Tom Cruise is collaborating with Oscar-winning Mexican director Alejandro González Iñárritu of The Revenant and Birdman fame for the upcoming drama Digger. The trailer has generated widespread discussion online, with many praising Cruise's dramatic physical transformation for the role of Digger Rockwell, an oil magnate. Digger marks Cruise's first major original, non-franchise film in years after his decade-long association with the Mission: Impossible franchise. Digger is also one of Hollywood's most anticipated releases of 2026.

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The team of Digger revealed that the movie will release on the big screens on October 2, coinciding with the holiday of Gandhi Jayanti. However, the Hollywood film will be up against two big Indian releases coming out on the same date. Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam 3, which is the concluding chapter of the crime thriller franchise, is set to release on October 2. The date is of significance in the movie's storyline, and therefore, the makers have locked it as the release date. The first two Drishyam movies were hits and the same verdict is expected for the threequel.

Drishyam 3 will release on October 2 | Image: X

The Drishyam franchise is the remake of the Mohanlal-fronted Malayalam film series. The original version, directed by Jeethu Joseph, has already released and grossed nearly ₹240 crore worldwide. This has raised the anticipation for the Hindi version of Drishyam 3 even further.

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Apart from Drishyam 3, another big film set for Gandhi Jayanti release this year is Venkatesh Daggubati starrer Aadarsha Kutumbam House No 47. After Venkatesh's Sankranthiki Vasthunam (2025) turned out to be a big hit and his extended cameo in Chiranjeevi starrer Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu was well received, there is good hype surrounding Aadarsha Kutumbam House No 47.

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Venkatesh's AK47 will release on Oct 2 | Image: X