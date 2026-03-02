The Raja Saab On OTT: Hindi Version Of Prabhas' Flop Movie To Begin Streaming After Holi

The Raja Saab was one of the most anticipated movies of Prabhas. The film marked the Rebel Star's return to the big screens after the 2024 film, Kalki 2898AD. Directed by Maruthi, the horror comedy failed to perform as expected at the box office. Days after its theatrical release on January 9, the Hindi version of The Raja Saab is all set to make its debut on OTT.

When and where to watch the Hindi version of The Raja Saab?

Originally in Telugu, The Raja Saab began its streaming journey on JioHotstar on February 6. However, this came with a major disappointment of Hindi viewers, as the movie only streamed in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada with English subtitles. Since then, social media users have been flooding the comment section of the streamer to make the Hindi version of the film also available.

The popularity of the movie for Hindi-speaking audiences can be attributed to it featuring famous popular Bollywood stars like Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani and Zarina Wahab. As per reports, the streamer has finally given the audience what they wanted. The Hindi version of The Raja Saab is reported to be streaming on JioHotstar from March 6. However, an official confirmation from the streamer regarding the same is still awaited.



Also Read: Shakira Or Kanye West, Which Pop Star's India Concert Ticket Costs More?

Released amid a massive fanfare, The Raja Saab failed to impress cinegoers. Even fans of Prabhas voiced their frustration over the Maruthi directorial. The movie received massive criticism for poor VFX, shoddy screenplay and subpar performance from the actors. Despite being touted as a horror comedy, the movie was reported to have failed in both genres.



Also Read: Toxic Clocks Exponentially More Interests Than Dhurandhar 2 Pre-Release

Advertisement

Given the poor to mixed word of mouth, the business of the movie took a major hit. The Prabhas starrer raked in only ₹174 crore in India despite releasing on Sankranthi holiday and boasting a flashy cast. Despite the poor performance of the movie, the makers of The Raja Saab have confirmed a sequel to the film.