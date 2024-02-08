English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 19:54 IST

Shakeela Reveals She Faced Financial Exploitation In Malayalam Industry In Early Days

Popular actress Shakeela while speaking at an event revealed that she was exploited in the Malayalam industry when she first started her career.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Shakeela
Shakeela | Image:Youtube screengrab
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Like every other industry, Malayalam cinema is also dominated by male-centric narratives. Actress Shakeela recently addressed the same and revealed how her fame disrupted conventional norms and gender dynamics associated with the industry. She also talked about how her roles in softcore pornographic films redefined the traditional notion of a "heroine" in Malayalam cinema.

Shakeela addresses the shift in the industry’s attitude towards her

Despite once being a brand in Malayalam cinema, Shakeela now faces reluctance from filmmakers who fear that her inclusion may alter the perception of their films. During the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode, the actress reveals that now in her films, she serves as the hero, heroine, and the entire story. She added, “I know that’s not something that happens with many women actors. Many of them receive such low remuneration that they are ashamed to admit it openly.”

Shakeela | Image: IMDb

Shakeela alleges exploitation in Malayalam cinema

Despite her remarkable success, Shakeela disclosed instances of financial exploitation and recounted the situations where she unknowingly shot scenes for a different film during a shoot. She added, “Due to my language barrier, I often had no clue what was happening. Eventually, I started telling them that I would not shoot in Kerala anymore because here they would be calling all the shots. I decided that I would only shoot in Chennai from now on.”

Shakeela revealed that after 65-70 bank cheques from filmmakers in Kerala bounced, she stopped taking cheques.

Advertisement
Shakeela | Image: IMDb

In the same conversation, Shakeela further acknowledged the value of Internal Committees (IC) for workplace complaints and questioned their efficacy in the film industry while expressing scepticism about job security for those who file complaints. She also stirred controversy by questioning the #MeToo movement and pondered why women must publicly disclose harassment experiences with little tangible outcome.

Advertisement

Published January 16th, 2024 at 19:54 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

an hour ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

an hour ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

4 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

4 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

4 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

7 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

7 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

7 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

11 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment14 minutes ago

  2. Ranbir To Lose His Signature Baritone Voice For Ramayan Role?

    Entertainment14 minutes ago

  3. Abbas-Mustan Planning Humraaz 2 - Will Bobby Deol Return For The Sequel?

    Entertainment18 minutes ago

  4. Raashii, Medha, Sobhita Congratulate New Parents Vikrant-Sheetal

    Entertainment19 minutes ago

  5. Anand Mahindra Meets ‘Real Celebrities’ Who Inspired 12th Fail

    Entertainment23 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement