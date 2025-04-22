Shine Tom Chacko Gets Ultimatum From FEFKA After Drugs Controversy, 'It's His Last Opportunity' Says B Unnikrishnan

Shine Tom Chacko was arrested by the Kochi Police on April 19 after the Bazooka actor allegedly tried to escape the premises of a hotel during a drug raid carried out by the District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF). Before this, a complaint was raised by his co-star Vincy Aloshious regarding his alleged misbehavior with her on set under the influence of drugs.

She has filed a complaint with the Film Chamber, accusing Chacko of "inappropriate behaviour" while under the influence of drugs on a movie set and also informed the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) about his misconduct on the sets of the unreleased film Soothravakyam, though no police complaint has been filed.

Shine Tom Chacko was arrested by Kochi Police on April 19 | Image: X

In a new development, the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) said that Chacko has been given one last chance to correct his behaviour. FEFKA general secretary B Unnikrishnan said that the one last opportunity was given to the actor on his request as he is young and a good actor and such individuals "should not be seen as criminals".

"He has assured us that he would resolve it," Unnikrishnan said.

