Published 11:03 IST, September 5th 2024

Sreekumaran Thampi Claims Mohanlal And Mammootty Sidelined Him, Reacts To MeToo Row In Mollywood

Sreekumaran Thampi reacts to sexual misconduct allegations against Siddique and says that if he has done it then the actor is "100 per cent wrong".

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Sreekumaran Thampi (L) Mohanlal (c) Mammootty (r)
Sreekumaran Thampi (L) Mohanlal (c) Mammootty (r) | Image: Instagram
11:03 IST, September 5th 2024