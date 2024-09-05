Published 11:03 IST, September 5th 2024
Sreekumaran Thampi Claims Mohanlal And Mammootty Sidelined Him, Reacts To MeToo Row In Mollywood
Sreekumaran Thampi reacts to sexual misconduct allegations against Siddique and says that if he has done it then the actor is "100 per cent wrong".
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Sreekumaran Thampi (L) Mohanlal (c) Mammootty (r) | Image: Instagram
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
11:03 IST, September 5th 2024