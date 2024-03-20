Advertisement

Prithviraj Sukumaran is currently gearing up for the release of his next, Aadujeevitham. Also titled The Goat Life, the Blessy directorial is based on a book of the same name by Benyamin, which in turn draws its premise from the real-life experiences of a man by the name of Najeeb. The trailer of the film has been getting Prithviraj immense praise for what appears to be a goosebump-inducing performance - the foremost in this regard being Prabhas who has already declared the film a 'blockbuster'. Najeeb, is in agreement with the film's portrayal of his experiences.

Najeeb recalls being moved to tears over Aadujeevitham scenes



In a recent interview with Manorama Online, Najeeb recalled becoming incredibly emotional when presented with the opportunity to see some scenes from the film. He said, "The kind of torture that I faced in my life is exactly how it is shown in Aadujeevitham."

Najeeb particularly recalled a moment in time when he called out for his wife in his sleep. Watching Prithviraj echo that scream on screen, not only brought him goosebumps but also moved him to tears. Not just this Najeeb also reflected on the overall emotional takeaway from having his life cinematised for the big screen.

Who is Najeeb?



As per a The News Minute Report, Najeeb is a Malyali migrant worker who was forced to become a goatherd in Saudi Arabia. Not just this, the conditions of his employment were dastardly hampering his physical and emotional well being.



The interview in question, also Najeeb go back to his decision to sell his plot of land in 1993 and seek better opportunities in the Gulf. He said, "I used to be a casual labourer, and after marriage, I realised that we probably could not manage with that income." Aadujeevitham, or The Goat Life will be releasing in theatres on March 28.