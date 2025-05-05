sb.scorecardresearch
Updated May 5th 2025, 11:08 IST

Thudarum Box Office Collection Day 10: Mohanlal Starrer Cruises Past ₹70 Crore Mark With Just 20% Drop In Biz In 2nd Weekend

The second weekend biz for the film was ₹19.6 crore. In the opening weekend, Mohanlal's Thudarum minted ₹24.6 crore.

Reported by: Devasheesh Pandey
Follow: Google News Icon
Thudarum starring Mohanlal released on April 25
Thudarum starring Mohanlal released on April 25 | Image: X

Thudarum Box Office Collection Day 10: Mohanlal starrer Thudarum is performing well at the box office. The movie has completed its second weekend on Sunday (May 4) and has collected ₹71 crore in 10 days since its release on April 25. The crime drama has enjoyed an exceptional run so far and has shown strong legs. Thudarum is Mohanlal's second commercial hit in a row this year after L2: Empuraan.

Thudarum box office run detailed

Thudarum collected ₹51 crore in its first week. The movie has shown no signs of slowing down in its first week and had a similar showing in its second weekend. The numbers constantly rose from the 2nd Friday to Sunday and the growth was good. On May 2, the film collected ₹5.4 crore, followed by ₹6.2 crore on May 3 and ₹8.00 crore on May 4.

Mohanlal stars in director Tharun Moorthy's Thudarum | Image: X

The second weekend biz for the film was ₹19.6 crore. In the opening weekend, Thudarum minted ₹24.6 crore. The drop in collection was over 20%. Worldwide, the movie has crossed the ₹150 crore in just 10 days of its release, which is a benchmark for the Malayalam film industry. Thudarum has minted over ₹66 crore in Mohanlal's home state, Kerala. For ten days straight, the film has grossed ₹5+ crore in Kerala, making it the first film ever to so. Previously, Empuraan had 7 consecutive ₹5+ crore days in the state.

Thudarum becomes 4th highest-grossing Malayalam film worldwide

Thudaram has also become the 4th highest-grossing Malayalam film globally, after 2018 (₹180 crore), Manjummel Boys (₹241 crore) and L2: Empuraan (₹266 crore). The movie is certain to become the third biggest grosser worldwide and has a very good chance of reaching the 2nd spot.

