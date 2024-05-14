Advertisement

Tovino Thomas recently responded to accusations levied by director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan, in relation to their unreleased film, Vazhakku. The director, in a lengthy Facebook post, asserted how the actor had essentially been attempting to stall the release of the film, in fear of its content and reception impacting his star image. Not only did Tovino deny these claims, but the actor also appears to have taken a veiled dig at the director for the same.

Did Tovino Thomas take a veiled dig at Sanal Kumar Sasidharan?



In a monologue shared to his social media handles, Tovino Thomas has attempted to clear the air with regards to Sanal Kumar Sasidharan's grievances with him. Though Tovino maintains a clam demeanour and language through the course of the video, a particular comment can best be described as a veiled dig by the actor in this heated situation.

He said, "Many people had warned me against working under Sanal. However, I did not get that vibe when I was approached for the film Vazhakku. We were friendly right from the start and I also thoroughly enjoyed my time shooting for the film. I have never disowned any of the films I have worked in and even today I believe Vazhakku is an excellent film."

Tovino Thomas agrees being apprehensive over Vazhakku's commercial appeal



Tovino made a strong reflection about the difference in audiences when it comes to the film festival circuit and the audience that partakes in the cinema going experience. He said, "The film received a lot of appreciation at festival venues like the IFFK. However, those who attend film festivals are a different audience. I did share my concern with Sanal when he said the film should be distributed in theatres, saying it may not work commercially."

Tovino also asserted how he was not too sure about the director's decision to bring in a third party as the distributor. However, disagreements of this nature is what delayed the film, eventually leading Sanal to believe that the actor was paranoid about his star image. She said, "Sanal also brought in another party as the film's distributor, which was a huge risk. Sanal misinterpreted my fears and has now claimed that I was worried about my star image."