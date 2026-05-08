Vaazha 2 Budget Vs Box Office: Malayalam Blockbuster's Profits Detailed As It Streams On JioHotstar
The fact that Vaazha 2 has been made on a very modest cost has reinforced the belief among producers that good movies made on a controlled budget can do wonders on just word-of-mouth.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Vaazha 2 Budget Vs Box Office: Malayalam cinema is on a roll this year, and leading the box office charts is Vaazha 2. The sequel to 2024 hit Vaazha, which follows the emotional stories of young adults struggling to make a mark in the world, has grossed over ₹250 crore worldwide and has now hit streaming. The dramedy is expected to reach more audiences on OTT as Vaazha 2 debuted on digital in multiple Indian languages, including Hindi.
The fact that Vaazha 2 has been made on a very modest cost has reinforced the belief among producers that good movies made on a controlled budget can do wonders on just word-of-mouth.
Vaazha 2 Budget Vs Box Office detailed
As per multiple reports, Vaazha 2 is made on ₹10-13 crore. The first part was reportedly made on ₹4-5 crore and ended up grossing nearly ₹50 crore worldwide, churning out good profits. Not only was the budget of the sequel bumped up, but its collections are overwhelming. Vaazha 2 is the most profitable movie of the year yet in Indian cinema. It has made over ₹250 crore at the worldwide box office on a ₹10 crore budget. This profit margin will be difficult to beat, even for the biggest movies coming out later.
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While Vaazha has already become a successful franchise, its threequel has also been confirmed. Vaazha 3: Biopic Of A Billion Girls will feature an all-female cast and is expected to begin production later this year. Filmmaker Vipin Das is the writer and producer of the Vaazha franchise. As a director, Das' hits include Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey and Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil.
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