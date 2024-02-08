Advertisement

Vineeth Sreenivasan's much-anticipated film Varshangalkku Shesham is on the verge of completion and marks the filmmaker's eighth directorial venture. The movie is set to be a Vishu special (Malayali New Year) release in April 2024 and promises to be a full-fledged entertainer with Pranav Mohanlal and Kalyani Priyadarshan in lead roles.

First look poster of Aju Varghese from Varshangalkku Shesham out

Today, on the 39th birthday of Aju Varghese who plays a significant role in the film, the makers released his first look. Aju’s unique appearance in the poster featured him in salt-and-pepper hair and a bulky beard taking the viewers back to iconic characters from 1980s and 90s Malayalam cinema.

Director Vineeth Sreenivasan conveyed his birthday wishes to Aju Varghese on Instagram while dropping the actor's first-look poster. Aju, in turn, expressed gratitude on his official handle. Reports hint that Aju's character will bring a comedic touch to the much-anticipated project.

What More Do We Know About Varshangalkku Shesham?

Varshangalkku Shesham is set against the backdrop of 1980s Madras and boasts a cast of Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and a key role for Dhyan Sreenivasan. The first poster which was released a few days back featured the iconic 'Dasan-Vijayan' duo and suggested a light-hearted and enjoyable cinematic experience.

Varshangalkku Shesham also features Nivin Pauly in an extended cameo, alongside Aju Varghese, Basil Joseph, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Neeraj Madhav, Neeta Pillai, Arjun Lal, Nikhil Nair and Shaan Rahman others. Director Vineeth Sreenivasan recently introduced Amrit Ramnath as the music composer for the film.

Is Varshangalkku Shesham inspired by Mohanlal and Sreenivasan’s life?

While speculation initially circled around the movie being inspired by Mohanlal and Sreenivasan's early life in Chennai, the filmmakers recently debunked these rumours. Instead, they assure audiences of a unique and unrelated storyline. Varshangalkku Shesham is bankrolled by Visakh Subramaniam under Merryland Cinemas.