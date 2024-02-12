English
Updated February 12th, 2024 at 16:19 IST

When Mohanlal Extended Support To Stranded Prithviraj Sukumaran, Aadujeevitham Team During Pandemic

Aadujeevitham makers shared documentation of their days in Jordan via YouTube showcasing their struggles while they were stranded in the middle of the desert.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Mohanlal
Mohanlal with Prithviraj Sikumaran | Image:Instagram
Prithviraj Sukumaran is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Aadujeevitham, also known as The Goat Life, which is finally hitting the screens after 5 years of delay on April 10. The filming began in 2018 March, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions in 2020, the crew was stranded in the Wadi Rum desert in Jordan for 60 days from March to May.

Now, the makers have shared documentation of their days in the desert via YouTube which showcases their struggles. The video also had a recording of the voice note that Mohanlal had sent to the team offering his support to them, while they were stranded.

Prithviraj Sukumaran to back 3 new Mohanlal films?
(A file photo of Prithviaj and Mohanlal | Image: Instagram)

Mohanlal extended support to Aadujeevitham team

Offering his support to the team, he can be heard saying, "I wanted to call you yesterday, but I got busy with other work. I’m talking not just to Blessy, but to everyone with him right now. We know that there are people to help you, and take care of all your needs and facilities required there. Even we are trying our best here. Blessy, do take care of all their needs. We’ll do whatever we can from here. Convey my regards to Prithvi as well. May God bless you, Prayers.”

Prithviraj Sukumaran was worried about his transformation

In the video, Prithviraj can be heard opening up about his experience while they were stuck in Jordan and revealed director Blessy's biggest fears during that time. He shared that the director was worried that if actor's eight months of hard work and physical transformation would go to waste. Reportedly, the actor spent a few days in Austria before he arrived in Jordan to get his body in shape.  

Aadujeevitham trailer: Prithviraj Sukumaran impresses in Blessy's hard-hitting film | Malayalam News - The Indian Express
(A still from the teaser | Image: Instagram)

Director Blessy also shared his experience being stuck in the middle of a desert and said "Our excitement of coming to the desert with dreams turned into fear when we learned that the pandemic of Covid-19 hit the world. For 60 days, we were alone in the desert."

The team landed in Jordan on March 9, 2020, to shoot the second schedule and were repatriated to India via the Indian government's evacuation programme, Vande Bharat Mission after 60 days.

Published February 12th, 2024 at 16:19 IST

