Who Was Kalabhavan Navas, Mimicry Artist And Mollywood Comic Actor Found Dead In His Hotel Room?

Malayalam film actor and mimicry artist Kalabhavan Navas was found dead in a hotel in Chottanikkara in Kochi on Friday evening. Navas was staying at the establishment for the shoot of the upcoming movie Prakambanam when he was discovered dead. The hotel staff alerted the police and he was rushed to the hospital. However, he could not survive. As per preliminary inquiry conducted by the authorities, cardiac arrest is suspected as the cause of Navas' death. He was 51 and is survived by his wife and three kids, eldest of whom is an actor.

Kalabhavan Navas with his wife and kids | Image: Instagram

Kalabhavan Navas died after shoot wrap up

According to reports, Kalabhavan Navas and the other cast and crew members were staying at the hotel, where the former died, in Kochi for the past 25 days. It was on the day the shoot wrapped up and they were supposed to head back home that Navas died. As claimed in local media reports, others associated with the project called up Navas several times to check up on him. However, he did not respond. Later, when a hotel staffer went up to his room, he was lying on the floor. Police was alerted and Navas was rushed to the hospital, while he was still alive. However, he succumbed.

Kalabhavan Navas died at the hotel he was staying at in Kochi | Image: Instagram

Who was Kalabhavan Navas?

A versatile entertainer, Kalabhavan Navas earned widespread acclaim as a mimicry artist, playback singer and actor in Malayalam cinema. He made a footing in the entertainment by starting out as a mimicry artiste. His skills in emulating the voice of popular stars and stage performances earned him initial fame.

Navas was also a part of mimicry troupe Cochin Kalabhavana. His performances with peers in the mimicry circuit, most notably with Kottayam Nazeer, KS Prasad and the late Abi, made him popular among the masses. In 1995, Navas entered the Malayalam film industry and made his debut in Chaithanyam. His popular movies include Mimics Action 500, Hitler Brothers, Mattupetty Machan, Cobra, ABCD: American-Born Confused Desi, Mattupetti Machan, Driving License, Chandamama, Achayans and One Man Show, among others. He was last seen in Detective Ujjwalan (2025). Navas mostly played comic roles in movies.

Kalabhavan Navas played comedy roles in movies | Image: Instagram