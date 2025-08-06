Melbourne Residents Mistake Jr. NTR’s ‘War 2’ Skywriting for Real Threat, Prompting Social Media Buzz

Jr. NTR is truly a global star with fans all around the world. As the release date of his upcoming release War 2 with Hrithik Roshan comes closer, the fans all over the world are gearing up to celebrate the action extravaganza, with some fans in Melbourne tracing ‘Jr. NTR WAR 2” in the sky to pay tribute to the star.

However, it seems this action has caused panic in a Melbourne resident who took the skywriting as some kind of message for a real war. A Twitter user, who goes by the username ‘FCBZen”, wrote “Vtr War 2 written in the sky wtf. What does that mean? Tf is going on in Melbourne”.

Indian fans quickly responded, clearing the air and explaining that it is a promotion for an upcoming film. One user wrote, “ Sorry to panic you out of the blue, it was our Australia NTR fans who were celebrating our hero's next feature WAR. If you love movies, check out his RRR and War 2 which releases in theatres worldwide on 14'th August.”