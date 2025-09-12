Mirai: Budget, Full Cast, Plot, More About Film Inspired By An Ancient Indian Secret Society

Mirai: Netizens Singing Praise For Teja Sajja's Actioner; Know Budget, Full Cast, Plot, More About Film Inspired By An Ancient Indian Secret Society | Image: X

Mirai: After wowing fans with the superhero movie Hanu-Man in 2024, Teja Sajja returns with another fantasy adventure rooted in Indian mythology. His new title, Mirai, hits theatres today, September 12. Helmed by Karthik Gattamneni, the sci-fi actioner features Manchu Manoj as the antagonist and includes a cameo by Prabhas.

The movie is receiving positive reviews from the critics and movie buffs, with many calling the film ‘visually spectacular.’ Some cinegoers even predicted it would ‘create havoc at the box office,’ describing it as a ‘mind-blowing visual treat.’ The audience has also praising the background score and ‘Hollywood’ level VFX. With all the echo of applause, it will be a surprise to see the budget of this sci-fi and the indian history that inspired the makers to create this movie.

Teja Sajja’s Mirai’s budget

Mirai is Teja's biggest project so far, made on an alleged budget of ₹60 crore. It is a fantasy drama linked to ancient history.

In an interview, Teja Sajja shared that during outdoor shoots in Nepal and the Himalayas, they travelled with only 25-30 people, including DOPs, camerapersons, actors, directors, and crew.

Mirai cast

Tej Sajja plays the lead role in the film Mirai. The cast also includes Manchu Manoj, Ritika Nayak, Shriya Saran, Jayaram, Jagapathi Babu, Rajendranath Jutshi, Pawan Chopra, and Tanja Keller. All the actors appear in distinctly different looks.

What is the plot of Mirai?

The movie unfolds in a mythological-futuristic world, following the journey of a powerful warrior, the Super Yodha. He must protect Emperor Ashoka's nine sacred scriptures, which hold the power to turn ordinary humans into deities. His greatest challenge comes from the Black Sword, a group led by Mahabir Lama, determined to seize the scriptures.

File photo of Mirai | Image: X

The story takes inspiration from the ancient theory of the "Nine Unknown Men of Ashoka."

Many researchers argue that the existence of the Nine Unknown Men is likely a legend, as keeping such a secret for centuries seems impossible. Yet, the idea remains fascinating, especially considering that Ashoka chose only the most capable men, who vowed to guard the secret for generations.