Mirai Vs Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Box Office Collection Day 3: Race To Hit ₹50 Crore Heats Up

Mirai Vs Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Box Office Collection Day 3: Teja Sajja's superhero movie Mirai and Japanese anime Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle are clashing at the box office in India over the weekend. The word of mouth has been positive for both and the footfalls are steadily increasing after Friday (September 12) release. The race is on to hit ₹50 crore and it will be interesting to see what the India collections are of both movies after the 1st weekend.

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle's Japanese version is leading its India biz | Image: X

Will Mirai hit ₹50 crore in the opening weekend?

Teja Sajja plays Super Yodha in Mirai. The movie opened to ₹13 crore, with biz climbing to ₹15 crore on day 2. While the Telugu version has been the biggest contributor to the film's India collection, the Hindi biz also doubled up on Saturday, indicating its growing acceptance in the North India markets. Mirai has gone into an overdrive on Sunday, with biz certain to surpass the previous days by a considerable margin. By 6 pm, it had minted ₹38.73 crore, with theatre occupancy hitting 75.08% for the Telugu version and over 25% for Hindi.

Teja's last hit HanuMan (2024) hit ₹47.1 crore (including previews) in the opening weekend. Will Mirai be able to better these figures and mint ₹50 crore or more?

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle eyes ₹50 crore weekend

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle has received overwhelming response in India. It has nearly wiped out The Conjuring: Last Rites here and will look to conclude the opening weekend with ₹50 crore biz.